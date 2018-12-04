Arden is sleek, urbane and, at times, extraordinary—an avowedly wine-focused restaurant bringing wine-friendly cuisine to a city both literally and figuratively thirsty for it. Hang around the lounge with a curious expression and Arden's friendly staff may surprise you with a splash or micro-pour of something or other from its generous cellar. Dinner here is a flat $64 for a four-course menu, and that might include a gorgeous nori tonnarelli pasta with fresh uni or Oregon trout crudo with Pink Lady apples, puffed quinoa, salmon roe and horseradish cream. The wine pairings ($42) dance marvelously with each dish.