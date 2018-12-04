It's easy to lose sight of the fact that Bibiano has been serving complex flavors in the cozy restaurant on Northeast 30th for 12 years. Even though he's gone on to launch the always-packed duo of Uno Mas taquerias, the heart of it all—what feels closest to a home-cooked meal thousands of miles away in southeast Mexico—is at Autentica. Each dish has a laudable vibrancy—even the typical starter of crispy tortillas ($7)—adios, chips—arrives with four salsas that veer from fresh and tangy to a rich, smoky tomato. The fish of the day (market price), steelhead on my visit, was flaky, bright and served atop long green beans crisscrossed on the plate like pickup sticks that were astonishingly sweet. It was a preparation of vegetable beaten only by a bowl of white corn ($10) doused in butter, crema and nutty manchego. In all, the menu is a coastline-to-mountain range tour of Bibiano's birthplace—one we've happily been able to enjoy for more than a decade.