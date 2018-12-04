The pillar of the menu is the Broder Bord ($15), which offers a small sampling of nearly everything you'd want to try on the menu: cheeses, a pickled egg, granola with yogurt and gravlax, a cured salmon that is essentially the Nordic version of lox. You'll want one of the boards to share. But don't miss out on Lost Eggs ($13), a breakfast casserole where two poached eggs are piled high with ham, spinach, cream and a sprinkle of panko and parm to form a crust on top.