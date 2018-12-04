Like a little Scandinavian farmhouse holding firm against the big, bad city, Peter Bro's original location of Broder continues to churn out a fresh array of brunch staples even as the chef expands his mini-empire across the state. On recent visit, I sat next to a father and son who'd driven back from a camping trip to chow down on salad, potatoes and salmon. That decision seemed so logical it was inevitable: When you've been out glorying in Oregon's fjords, wouldn't you want a breakfast to match?
The pillar of the menu is the Broder Bord ($15), which offers a small sampling of nearly everything you'd want to try on the menu: cheeses, a pickled egg, granola with yogurt and gravlax, a cured salmon that is essentially the Nordic version of lox. You'll want one of the boards to share. But don't miss out on Lost Eggs ($13), a breakfast casserole where two poached eggs are piled high with ham, spinach, cream and a sprinkle of panko and parm to form a crust on top.
That's my favorite thing here, but there's hardly a wrong fork to take on the Broder trail. This is basically Santa's Breakfast Workshop—everything sweet, savory and filled with light.
Pro Tip: Nobody has ever complained after ordering the aebleskiver ($7/$10), Danish pancakes in the shape of doughnut holes. Add a round to any order.
GO: 2508 SE Clinton St., 503-736-3333, 2240 N Interstate Ave., Suite 160, 503-282-5555,, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 971-373-8762, broderpdx.com, 8 am-3 pm daily
Comments