The worst thing about dinner at Coquine is having to decide between the roast chicken platter ($36 half, $64 whole), the most memorable poultry entree this side of San Francisco's Zuni Cafe circa 1990, or one of the tasting menus (four-course $65, seven-course $98) replete with treasures, but alas, not that juicy, crispy-skinned bird. The only sound strategy is to plan two visits to try it all, and maybe a third to wander at will through a dozen or so à la carte offerings. In late summer, one of the choices was a divine artichoke soup ($15) with meaty Castelvetrano olives, poached heirloom beans and flowering oregano. Another: fried green tomatoes ($12), with an anchovy-tarragon mayo, pickled onion and here-and-gone sweet Charentais melon. On the more substantial side, there's always a riveting pasta or two along with a chunk of fish, say, seared black cod ($30) dressed Mediterranean-style, with peppers, olives and pine nuts. The unifying theme is hyper-seasonality and peerless creativity. There's no drop in quality with the dessert list—even if you're full there's definitely still room for the candy tray ($2.50), which might include everything from caramels to flavored marshmallows.