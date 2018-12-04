Some of the best hummus in town is found at DarSalam. This family-run Iraqi restaurant with two locations serves deliciously spiced traditional dishes. In addition to the usual Middle Eastern staples of mezza platters ($16-$19), shish kebab ($21) and more, DarSalam does an Iraqi-style onion dolma ($16) stuffed with rice, sun-dried tomato and pomegranate that shouldn't be missed.