One of our writers ate at every Korean teriyaki spot in the Pacific Northwest only to declare Du's the best in the known universe. But in principle, Du's is simple. It is char-tipped pork, chicken, beef ($9.75-$11.50) or a combo of two thereof ($11.25-$11.50), grilled up on the flat top and slathered volitionally with sweet-sticky soy, next to poppy seed-dressed salad. Du's is not always perfect—avoid the late-night hours, when the meat dries out in the kitchen. But when it is perfect, nothing else in the world will do.