Pan-Asian in décor and flavor, Expatriate does bring to mind the expat bar scene in places like Bangkok and Hong Kong: dark, lots of wood, beautiful people and a little too pricey for the locals. A pair of pork buns that say Momo-fuk-u to David Chang ($13) are the perfect savory accompaniment to a cocktail list that skews sweet without being syrupy. The Chinese broccoli ($12) is accompanied by toast and an Italian-style ragout that's a little weird at first, but pairs nicely by mixing soft and crunchy. Don't be fooled by the "drinking snacks" label on the menu. One item from each section is more than enough to stuff two diners, and you're still likely to end up with leftovers.