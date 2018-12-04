Portland is not a gyros town, but the best gyros I've eaten have been in Portland. Bulgarian-born Alex Nenchev's tiny blue-collar Slabtown cafe eschews the spit—which he says is bad for freshness—using instead fresh-cut meat on a flat-top grill. Each of Gastro Mania's gyros—whether lamb, chicken, salmon or tuna—is cooked fresh to order, and the herbs and spices that flavor them are equally fresh. And yet they still cost only $8 with a generous Greek side salad.