You'll probably have to ask which menu items are Smith's creations that include Upright beer, but one mainstay is the Fressen pretzel with a thick glob of pub cheese made with Engelberg Pilsener. Its sassy character might just surprise you—the heat of the spicy dijon and Mama Lil's peppers hit first, followed by a mellowing cream cheese. The bitterness of the garlic is mirrored in the beer. Just this one dip is an artfully arranged balance of acid and fat that you don't think twice about, which is why I'm glad Smith has visions of clever combinations that just seem to keep growing.