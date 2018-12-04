Every meal should begin with several banchan or tiny plates, like feisty kimchi ($6) that Cho's own mom makes. Additional established highlights are the Korean fried chicken (three pieces for $12), soondae blood cake ($13) and the pork and chive dumplings (four for $12). A recent hand-pulled noodle preparation shows Cho at his best. The dish uses three items he used to order for lunch separately and then combine at Xi'an Famous Foods in New York. At Han Oak, fresh, smooth and chewy biang biang mian noodles ($16) reveal excellent technique. Cooling basil and mint complement rippling chili oil spice. And then there's that juicy twice-cooked pork belly. After nearly three years, Han Oak continues to be an incredibly intimate experience—an experimental restaurant that has found its groove.