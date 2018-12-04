Start with chunks of skirt steak ($5) the size of ice cubes served skewered. Marinated in coconut milk and chili paste, the tropical notes lead with heat sneaking up on the back end, expanding and filling your mouth with each chewy bite—though there's cooling relief found in a garnish of cucumbers, sweet pepper and cilantro. The muu hong ($13) is a big bowl of fatty, creamy indulgence—melty morsels of pork belly peek out from under a fried egg with crispy, curled edges. When you break the yolk, a bed of jasmine rice is ready at the bottom to soak up the sunny liquid. And then there's that fried chicken. Order the crispy-skin leg quarter with tomato soup-colored curry and roti, a buttery fry bread that's a little puffier than a tortilla. It's an extremely affordable, transportive meal to Ninsom's summers in the southern metropolis of Hat Yai.