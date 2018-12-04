Though HK Cafe does sport an à la carte menu, even made-up minds will be changed once the dim sum carts rattle by, piled high with mysterious, cloche-topped steamers and piloted by grumpy women with a penchant for placing unasked-for dishes on your table. But it's OK, because here you will want all the dishes: juicy, handball-sized shumai studded with shrimp, tender tripe, savory fried noodles, and all manner of buns, best among them a soft, sugar-crusted round that bursts with a sweet egg-yolk filling when bitten.