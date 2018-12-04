The co-chefs are ingredient obsessives and still head to the coast every other week on foraging missions. Each menu item is simply a list of key components, and most courses offer one or more of them in various forms. On a recent visit, "octopus, fennel, green olive" was an amazing-to-behold plate that included six variations on fennel—powder, frond, flower, pickled stem, diced bulb and jam; two takes on Castelvetrano olive; and baby octopus quick-seared as diners ogled in anticipation. Although dishes rotate frequently with the seasons, there are stalwarts on the menu: the sweet steamed brown bread (and butter) that arrives as a side dish midmeal and the oddly compelling savory-to-sweet transition course: a cornbread madeleine brushed with butter, topped with strips of lardo, a shower of Parmesan and a square of honeycomb. The tiny shell-shaped cakes have been served at every meal, which Preisch and Stocks have serially numbered. The count is approaching 700.