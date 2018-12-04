The downtown Portland outpost of San Francisco celebrity chef Chris Cosentino has a menu that zigs and zags, but the sweet spot is the meaty stuff. The best item in the lot is a 28-day-aged, 4-pound "pin bone steak" ($120). It resembles a steroidal porterhouse sliced from the bone à la Brooklyn's Peter Luger and served on a slab of wood with seasonal vegetables and bone marrow dip.