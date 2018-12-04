Jacqueline is the neighborhood seafood restaurant every Portland neighborhood wishes it had. A Mediterranean blue door opens to an always-bustling dining room full of quirky design, from the hand-painted sea life to the attention-getting portrait of Bill Murray as the oceanographer in The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. Chef-owner Derek Hanson's menus are equally free-wheeling and change daily. They're always defined by what's freshest—whether Oregon albacore or marigolds.