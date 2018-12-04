At this casual lunchbox spot, Kim Jong Smokehouse merges the grill traditions of Korea with American Southern-inflected smoked meats. So your sweet-spicy honey-gochujang spareribs ($15) might get a rainbow of kimchi and quick-pickled daikon as sides, or arrive perched atop a scorched-rice bibimbap in a steaming cast-iron pan. But at the Northwest 21st Avenue location, Han Ly Hwang has also been throwing down a menu of anju—Korean drinking food you can otherwise get only in the 'Tron.