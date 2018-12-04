It may sit behind a bookshelf inside another restaurant, but Langaan is far from Portland's best-kept secret. Reservations get scooped up six months in advance, though pros know to check the website often for last-minute cancellations. Each month the restaurant offers a multicourse tasting menu that focuses on the flavors of a different part of Thailand. Whether it be coastal seafood or coconut-heavy dishes from the rainforest, Langbaan won't just feed you. The extraordinary culinary team will teach you by elaborating on the flavors, construction and history of the dishes. That attention to detail and ability to take traditional Thai cuisine to the top of its game is why they've won accolades in Portland and beyond.