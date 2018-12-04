With so many types of meat stuffed between two slices of bread, indecision at Lardo is inevitable. We'll call it for you—go for the banh mi ($11). It's what owner-chef Rick Gencarelli wanted to make the first day he fired up the grill in his food cart before growing into a brick-and-mortar. Inspired by his love of Vietnamese street food, the sandwich is a spin on the classic with its pork-pickled vegetable essence. Don't forget Lardo's fries ($5-$10). Gencarelli uses Kennebec potatoes (the same kind as In-N-Out) soaked overnight, blanched, fried with herbs and then topped with Parm.