The steak and greens ($27) features bavette, a tender, marbled cut Laurelhurst helped rescue from obscurity, paired with a rich, tangy romesco and a heaping portion of seasonal greens tossed in lemon. The smoked and grilled pork chop ($30) comes with corn and wild mushrooms, a sublime combination that underlines a great strength—as good as the meat is, the vegetable pairings may be better. Bettinger is also a deft hand with fish. The selection changes daily but is often a member of the salmon family or a pan-seared halibut, which came on a recent night with pureed squash, roasted cauliflower, carrots and salsa verde ($33). Desserts are few but impeccable. The cornmeal pound cake with maple whipped cream ($11) is sprinkled with blueberries in a happy marriage of contrasting tastes and textures.