That laid-back attitude is immediately apparent when you're seated snugly between strangers at a communal table. The exposed brick, cache of cookware dangling above the open kitchen, and the stereo that plays Tom Petty and Hall & Oates all build an environment that shrugs off formalities. The menu, rife with hearty New American fare filtered through Rucker's French lens, represents a pivotal point when restaurateurs realized it was possible to decouple culinary acumen from pomp and pretense. Dishes are generally placed in two categories: the more ephemeral, experimental items are listed on the left, and Rucker's triumphant standbys can be found on the right. Be sure to order from both sides.