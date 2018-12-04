Founded by Noble Rot's Mychal Dynes and Nodoguro's Mark Wooten, the food is made with produce from Wooten's own Phantom Rabbit Farm in Portland and is one way they strive to incorporate a farm-to-table ethos whenever possible. Even the masa is made in-house from hand-ground corn—though not grown on the farm year-round, cobs for the seasonal elotes are harvested from Wooten's plot. Tortilla rounds are then dipped in manteca (butter) before cooking to preserve the flavor and keep them pliable.