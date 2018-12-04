Every dish comes with a story at Mae, a pop-up held inside Dame on Mondays and Tuesdays when the Northeast Killingsworth Street restaurant is closed. Chef Maya Lovelace hand-delivers each family-style bowl and platter to tables, pausing to share a sugary, Southern-tinged tale about the food and its origins. Named in honor of her grandmother, Mae is less of a supper club and more like a church picnic on a wilty afternoon below the Mason-Dixon Line. Dishes are passed in a circle and then again and again for seconds and thirds. Every single person in attendance hangs on Lovelace's prose that's as downhome and charming as her cooking.