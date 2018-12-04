Sometimes you have to work after lunch. But sometimes you want to spend the second part of your day half asleep. On those days, Old Town's Mi Mero Mole is the place to go for one of Portland's most delightful and improbably inexpensive soporifics: a 12-ounce beer, a steely shot of Pueblo Viejo blanco tequila and a massive MMM burrito. Mole forgoes the usual rice and bean burrito fillers for luxuriantly stew-like guisados (think spicy pot roast) and a sometimes disturbing amount of cheese. The meal deal is a mere $10, but it's worth shelling out another two bucks for the rich lamb mole negro.