Owner John Taboada calls it à la carte dining. In the Spanish province of Navarre, plates that can be combined to make a meal are known as tapas. Either way, the small bites here end up tasting bigger than the portions. The pan-European menu offers everything from cod cakes ($11) salted in-house and dried overnight to preserve the fish's flakiness to duck confit with spiced plum coulis ($14). Enjoy with a wine from Navarre's lengthy list, like a softly fruity rioja ($8).