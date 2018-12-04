National attention is coveted by any Portland restaurant, though it's no guarantee of greatness. But at Nimblefish—which nabbed the No. 6 spot on Bon Appétit's list of the best new restaurants of the year—I am so very happy to report that the hype is well-deserved. For chef and owner Cody Auger, whose former restaurants Hokusei and Fukami were some of our favorites, Nimblefish is a personal, intimate expression of Japanese Edomae sensibility through a Pacific Northwest lens.