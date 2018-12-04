Roadhouse and his co-producer and spouse, Elena, personally serve and briefly describe each dish during the roughly two-hour experience, chit-chatting with diners along the way. The emphasis is on seafood, both in the shell and finned. One of the few exceptions, three perfectly medium-rare slices of duck breast, came atop mushroom-studded rice in a gorgeous lidded bowl. I swooned over the corn tofu, the jiggly curd combining with corn cream topped by charred kernels, salmon eggs, edible flowers and herbs. This is a one-of-a-kind, transportive affair as its common sellouts attest.