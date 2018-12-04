Chef Cathy Whims' perma-crowded Italian favorite has earned every accolade it's racked up over the past decade, from the six James Beard nominations to the shout-outs from Blazer players who rarely deign to dine on the eastside. And it's done not so much by futzing with tradition, but by doubling down on it. Here is where you'll get some of the city's most authentic Neapolitan pies ($10-$21)—soft, wood-fired, perfectly charred and served with scissors so that you can cut it, as is custom—and capellini pasta ($18) drenched in a straightforward tomato, garlic and butter sauce.