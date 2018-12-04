Whichever spot you end up at, start with a charcuterie board, which is organized by region; the chorizo gives the Spanish selection the edge, but there are enough delights on the Italian and French boards to justify ordering any of the three ($19 each). From there, the Benedict piles ham and hollandaise atop English muffins and is served alongside a potato wedge that looks like a slice of lemon cake ($14). Or, if you're more in the sandwich mood, the capicola Reuben is a meaty-cheesy masterpiece ($13).