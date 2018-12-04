Compared to the appetizers, the beef-based entrees aren't nearly as creative, but they more than make up for that in flavor. Everything passes through the wood-fire grill that sits as the centerpiece of the main brick-and-wood dining room, and all of it, from the rib-eye to the short rib, comes out with a uniformly perfect char. If it all sounds too good to choose from, spring for the $82 Asado Argentino for two, effectively a sample platter containing grilled short rib, skirt steak and sausages.