Late-night slice seekers should stick to the classics here. The pepperoni ($25)—thin crust, fresh housemade marinara and spicy, locally procured meat—is hard to beat. Others, like the vegetarian Lovely Linda ($28), risk losing flavor atop sometimes-burnt crust. That issue is solved with Jerk's deep-dish pies ($20-$24), which are satisfying fuel for Sunday Netflix seshes.