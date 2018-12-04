Late-night slice seekers should stick to the classics here. The pepperoni ($25)—thin crust, fresh housemade marinara and spicy, locally procured meat—is hard to beat. Others, like the vegetarian Lovely Linda ($28), risk losing flavor atop sometimes-burnt crust. That issue is solved with Jerk's deep-dish pies ($20-$24), which are satisfying fuel for Sunday Netflix seshes.
GO: 5028 NE 42nd Ave., 503-284-9333, 621 SE Morrison St., 971-803-7960, pizzajerkpdx.com, 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday. Southeast location opens at 11 am
Comments