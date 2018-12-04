They're the backbone of office buildings across the metro area, but rarely given the attention they deserve. Cafeterias sometimes stuffed away in the bowels of skyscrapers or cafes tucked into lobby corners are doing the hard work of fueling untold numbers of workers from breakfast through that late afternoon slump. What these humble-looking eateries lack in ambience, they more than make up for in flavor and affordability—after all, you're not there to turn the salad bar into a hourslong, multicourse tasting experience. Lunches are short, precious moments of freedom in an otherwise busy workday, and you want something fast, reliable and good. Here are five cafes knocking out daily specials for a steal, and you don't even have to work in the office to enjoy them.