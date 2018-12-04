Chef Chris Frazier swaps out the menu routinely, including the impeccable housemade pastas, but you'll find hits no matter what time of year you come in. On our visit, the spaghetti alla puttanesca—stocked with anchovy, olives and poached albacore—was sharp and salty, and the margherita pizza ($15) was transcendent in its simplicity. But while the basics impress, the flashes of creativity truly stun. To that end, if it's available, leap at the scallop crudo with nectarine, whose flavors play off each other in surprising and delicious ways. Trust us, you'll like it.