RingSide is an old-school steak house, emphasis on "old." Couples have been celebrating 50th wedding anniversaries here since the '40s, and the tuxedo-clad hosts instinctively guide you to your table at a mall-walker pace. Prices are in the "very special occasion" bracket—the much-exalted dry-aged steaks run up to $87 for a porterhouse—but for the young and broke, the happy-hour steak bites are $4.75 and, in their way, nearly as satisfying.