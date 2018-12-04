There's salvation to be found in this hole-in-the-wall pizzeria. The pies ($19-$29) baked quickly in a super-heated electric oven will save your stomach from bland franchise pies since the speed and temperature help ingredients hang onto their flavors—earthy mushrooms, springy herbs and milky mozzarella. Pizzaiolos shape regionally sourced, naturally leavened wheat dough into 18-inch disks, making each slice as light as a cloud. You can also feed your soul through Scottie's Pay It Forward program that helps others eat even if they can't afford to.