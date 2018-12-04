Let's get one thing out of the way: If this were a dining room beauty contest, Shizuku might be our No. 1 pick. First opened by chef and owner Naoko Tamura in 2008, a 2016 redesign by noted Tokyo architect Kengo Kuma, who's currently working on the main stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has transformed the space into a must-see restaurant in Portland. It's also simultaneously a culinary hub for the Oregon-Japanese community. The result is like someone opened a wormhole between Jefferson Street and Tokyo—the place is utterly transportive and a wholly welcome escape from the sights and sounds of local life.