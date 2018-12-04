The heart of St. Jack is its skillet boss, Aaron Barnett. He's a Canadian with an affable demeanor and a background in fine dining who has been running his quasi-Lyonnaise bistro in Northwest Portland since 2014, when it moved across the river from its original location that opened in 2010. Barnett tends to keep a low profile, so you're unlikely to see his name pop up on any award nomination lists or cheffy event rosters. He usually sticks to the kitchen, content to let his menu do the talking. And it's a serious slate, full of winners.