These are the kinds of sandwiches you race through and then are disappointed because the experience ended so quickly. Chef-owner Gabe Pascuzzi designs food based on childhood memories—i.e., grilled cheese—and riffs on fine dining. These variations include a Reuben ($12) with turkey that's brined for five days, dried overnight and smoked for up to five hours or an oxtail French dip ($13.50) and rosemary jus. Still have room? The shop also offers fries ($15) loaded with cheese, bacon, scallions, pickled onions, jalapeño and more of that oxtail.