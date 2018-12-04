The burgers from this food cart turned brick-and-mortar will render you dazed, meat-drunk and dumbfounded. Not just stupid, but Stoopid. While the eponymous Stoopid Burger ($15.75), stacked with beef, cheddar, bacon, ham, a hotlink and a fried egg, nearly won WW's Burger Bracket in 2017, our favorite is the Wicked Burger ($15.50), which has a spicy pineapple mango habanero chutney and peanut butter. Looking to keep your sandwich under $10? Get the Almost There ($9), essentially house style stripped down to the bolts.