Love to hate it, hate to love it: If you are one of the five people in Portland who haven't yet feasted your eyes on Sweedeedee's honeyed wood counters and glasses sparkling merrily against the window, just know that it is a frequent source of twee-induced rage strokes (or maybe people are just hangry from waiting in line). But the trout plate is worth the wait. At $14, it's a bargain for two breakfasts in one—a large, succulent piece of pink house-smoked fish and a salad, which lies on top of an egg and potato frittata.