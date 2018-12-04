Consider this my introduction to the real taboos surrounding food. No, not guidelines like "no talking with your mouth full" or "please don't drape your entire torso across the table to reach the margarine" (in my family, we eloquently asked someone to "shoot the grease"). This was different. From the corner of my eye, as I watched that diner swallow his pizza, and perhaps a little bit of pride, without the assistance of a creamy dressing, I was secretly glad it hadn't been me who'd made the request for ranch. Using slices of pepperoni to sop up condiment cups brimming with ranch was as natural in my hometown as pouring milk over cereal. That day in Tigard I learned people are willing to call you out for violating an arbitrarily constructed norm.