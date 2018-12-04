Loosely branded as "Indian-inspired," the Sudra leverages Indian flavors and dishes to create vegan food as fresh as it is flavorful. The crunchy black kofta lentil plate ($12) is always a solid bet, but if you're looking for something a little lighter, the peacock salad ($7, $11) is way more exciting than you'd ever expect a bowl of kale to be—tender soy curls, grilled vegetables and crunchy leaf cabbage drenched in smoky-sweet tahini dressing.