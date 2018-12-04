The only problem with the long list of tapas that Gorham's protégé, chef Pat Manning, has on the menu is you can't eat everything. The smallest items, such as the "Northwest Kiss," a divine pairing of smoked trout, potato cream and chives ($5), offer a distillation of earthy flavors. Larger selections, such as the gran charcuteria board ($22), display Toro Bravo's wizardry with pork products of dizzying variety. The grassy taste of lamb ($20), tender as a baby's breath, comes alive with a yogurt harissa sauce, and the briny vibrancy of the sea washes across octopus in green romesco ($19), along with fried-to-perfection anchovies paired with fennel and lemon ($12).