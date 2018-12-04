For nearly 20 years, Tienda de Leon has been one of Portland's most essential excursions. Located at the exact border of Portland and Gresham, the de Leon family taqueria and store sells their corn tortillas and heavenly guisados—Mexican meat stews bubbling in little cauldrons in the deli case. The carnitas ($10.99) are some of the most consistently wonderful in town, the chipotle-spiked tinga chicken earthy, the beef birria de res a school in depth and heat.