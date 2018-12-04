Speaking of that mighty oven, order at least one item that's been singed by flames. The toppings on the flatbread ($15) change daily, but that means they're bound to be fresh. During a late summer visit, the cracker-thin crust covered in Braille-like eruptions of air bubbles popped with seasonal fruits and vegetables like tomato and purplish marinated squash. The spaghettini ($24) also benefited from what appeared to be a blue-ribbon haul from the farmers market. Thin, buttery noodles were tossed with grilled corn, scallion and briny Dungeness crab, and spice from Calabrian chilies simmered in the background. But you really can't go wrong here with a basic combo like the burger and taters. Trifecta's two patties come layered in neon pimento cheese nestled inside a tender housemade brioche bun ($16). While the fries are a perfectly satisfying McDonald's-style skinny cut, the hearty smashed fingerlings ($12) proved to be more addicting with their mix of smoke and salt and earth. Plus, they come with a side of ranch.