But back to that hummus—there are two options, so try both in the half-and-half ($19) that comes with flatbread. More velvet than silk, and substantial, not airy, the spread is sprinkled with heady spices like tehina, paprika, cumin and coriander. A small mountain of whole chickpeas rises from the center of the dish. You can also get them in oversized fries ($9); the toasted brown Jenga-shaped pieces seasoned with garlic dissolve on the tongue. Though if you've had your fill of garbanzo beans with the hummus, the marinated feta cubes ($7) are an equally melty bite, and flaxseed crackers provide a satisfying accompanying crunch. To fulfill any meat cravings, a skewer or two is all it'll take. Chicken pieces ($6) marinated in yogurt are drizzled in a piney, herbaceous green sauce, while the ground lamb and pork ($6) is earthy and stands up to the paprika. Then again, you might just circle back to the hummus.