First, the sushi. You'll find elevated favorites here, like a California roll ($11) made with Dungeness crab or thick, craveable futomaki like the nishi ($10) made with Pacific Northwest albacore, green onion, kaiware and wasabi. About that wasabi: This is one of the few places in town with the option to upgrade. For a few extra bucks, the chef will hand-grate the spicy and endlessly complex root for you. Ingredient sourcing is next-level here and is evident in everything from the line-caught Hawaiian maguro ($10) to the scallops from Hokkaido ($9). The best sushi I tried across multiple visits was the house-cured salmon roe ($10), which was astonishingly fresh with a satisfying snap and deep briny richness.