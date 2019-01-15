That unique cross-cultural exchange is exemplified all across the menu. The titular bake is a soft, fried, semi-sweet puff bread that came to Guyana by way of Trinidad and Barbados. Traditionally halved, and stuffed with all things spicy and sweet, the bake is the main vehicle for the cart's standout dish, bake with egg and bacalhau, a hash of scrambled eggs, minced Portuguese salted cod, scallions, onions and tomatoes. Think of it as a homemade Hot Pocket. It's an addictively savory snack that's versatile enough to eat for brunch or dinner.