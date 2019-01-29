The PBJ's Burger ($13) lists wasabi peanut butter among its top-shelf ingredients, yet it is less powerful than the apple slaw and sage garlic aioli it's paired with. Its medium-well beef patty could use a little more kick, as the slaw, peanut butter and aioli offer more textural contrast than definitive spice. The Smoked Goat ($12) can be made vegetarian by swapping bacon for a fried egg for an extra $1.50, and set among goat cheese, apricot jam and almond butter. Served on kalamata olive bread, it lives between sweet and savory.