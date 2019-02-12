Smoked meat isn't the only thing worth ordering at Bullard. The winter radicchio salad ($12) is an exemplary expression of the season, beginning with the bitter leaf, augmented by crunchy sweet apple and savory celeriac, punctuated with dill then doused with blue cheese dressing. The shrimp and grits ($16) places a half-dozen plump grilled shrimp alongside a crisp-surfaced block of grits—more like polenta—in an immersion of chili butter. No one from the Deep South would recognize this version, but they would be foolish not to power it down anyway. For vegetarians, a cauliflower steak with hazelnut romesco ($24) is among the mains. And pescatarians have ample options. For appetizers, there is a fish crudo with leche de tigre (on one visit the fish was hamachi, on another big eye tuna, each $16) or a powerhouse grilled scallop tostada ($17) with trés Texas accents of tomatillo, avocado and cilantro. Rainbow trout ($28) has been an entree staple since opening.