All in all, Smith has a lot of good ideas and plenty of room for tinkering. The prices may be a bit jarring for folks from the East Coast or Rust Belt who are used to copping potato pancakes and pierogis on the cheap from the steamer case of a creaky old deli. But that may be the wrong way to look at it. Delores is an attempt to upgrade Old World food for the extravagant tastes of New Portland. With that kind of ambition, a few misses are to be expected, but Smith knocks it out of the park where it truly counts. His mother would certainly be proud.